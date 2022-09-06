Expect delays on A421 and A1 as Bedford drivers warned of 10 road closures

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

You could face waits of up to half an hour

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile works for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 25 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Interchange – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 –works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A45, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick – lane closure for drainage works

• A1, from 9pm September 5 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Sandy – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of First Call TM

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 5am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm roundabout to Caxton Gibbet – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A14, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill roundabout – lane closure and diversion route due to surveys

• A1, from 9pm September 8 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston Interchange to A1 Great North Road – carriageway closure for carriageway/anti-skid on behalf of National Highways