Bedford's motorists will have SEVEN road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Hold ups should last up to half an hour

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm August 21, 2022 to 6am February 20, 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Elstow, junction to A6, junction – lane closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure, roundabout management and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston – exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8.30pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, Wyboston to Croxton – two-way traffic signals due to horticulture/cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Renhold – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

