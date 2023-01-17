Expect delays on A421, A1 & A428 with NINE road closures, Bedford drivers warned

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm January 11 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Reynold – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

• A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am March 25 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

And a further SIX closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston – exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – hard shoulder only for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A428, from 8.30pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, Wyboston to Croxton – two-way traffic signals due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Renhold – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to A6 Marsh Leys – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

