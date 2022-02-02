Expect delays of SIX MONTHS as work begins on Kimbolton Road to replace water main

Anglian Water will start work next week to replace a water main in Kimbolton Road - meaning road closures and delays for SIX MONTHS.

The work - starting on February 7 - will continue for approximately six months, during this time water main replacement will begin with work in the highway and verges in Nags Head Hill, Kimbolton Road, Wilden.

Throughout this phase of the scheme there will be two-way traffic lights in place until April 14.

There'll be road closures and two-way traffic lights

Then, the section of Kimbolton Road between the Water Tower and Shrubbery Lane will be closed to all traffic from April 19 to August 19. Access to properties and businesses within this road closure will be maintained throughout the road closure.

The water main being replaced is in Wilden, from Ravensden Water tower to the bottom of Nags Head Hill.

It's part of a £600,000 investment scheme which will help to reduce the risk of burst pipes, low pressure and interruptions to supply.

Nicola Harvey, Anglian Water spokesperson, said: “We are aware that this work will cause some disruption to road users, and we have looked at mitigation options and will be using directional drilling technology to install pipes underground to reduce the number of excavations required.