Expect delays in Bedford as Paula Radcliffe Way is resurfaced
Work will start on the dual carriageway this summer
Expect delays and lane closures this summer with resurfacing works planned for Paula Radcliffe Way.
Signs will soon be out giving drivers advance warning of the dates.
Expect some lane closures as the dual carriageway between Great Ouse Way and Bedford Road, Clapham is worked on.
Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The roadworks on Paula Radcliffe Way are a crucial step in ensuring the long-term reliability and safety of this important road. I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during the roadworks.
“This will also provide the opportunity to review and repair the bridges, street lights and crash barriers along this stretch of road, minimising the need for future disruption and keeping this route safe for all road users.”
The council has not yet said how long the works will go on for – only that the contractor will confirm the full scope soon.