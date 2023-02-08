Expect delays and lane closures this summer with resurfacing works planned for Paula Radcliffe Way.

Signs will soon be out giving drivers advance warning of the dates.

Paula Radcliffe Way

Expect some lane closures as the dual carriageway between Great Ouse Way and Bedford Road, Clapham is worked on.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The roadworks on Paula Radcliffe Way are a crucial step in ensuring the long-term reliability and safety of this important road. I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during the roadworks.

“This will also provide the opportunity to review and repair the bridges, street lights and crash barriers along this stretch of road, minimising the need for future disruption and keeping this route safe for all road users.”