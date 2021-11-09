Expect delays as work begins on Flitwick station's major revamp

The much anticipated works on the new Flitwick Transport Interchange begins after months of preparations.

Traffic management measures will be put in place periodically along Steppingley Road and Central Bedfordshire Council has warned drivers to "be aware that there may be localised traffic congestion from time to time".

Motorists are being advised to plan journeys ahead wherever possible.

Flitwick Transport Interchange

There will be three times when Steppingley Road will be closed for resurfacing - but these works will be done overnight.

The alternative routes available during the works will be Fordfield Road, Woburn Road, A507, A520 and the High Street.

Once completed, the Flitwick Transport Interchange will feature:

*A new station forecourt with pedestrian, cycle and vehicle access

*A new passenger drop-off and dedicated taxi areas

*A public transport interchange with three bus stops, passenger waiting areas, including real-time departure information

*Improvements to Steppingley Road, including vehicle access to both the station and Tesco opposite