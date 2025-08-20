Expect delays as signalling system at Bedford train station fails twice in one day

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 17:21 BST
Bedford train stationplaceholder image
Bedford train station
Looks like the fault with the signalling system at Bedford has failed again.

There was a problem earlier this morning (Wednesday), leaving some lines blocked.

A few services were cancelled but the fault was fixed.

However, services to and from Bedford are currently being delayed again due to the signalling system at Bedford failing a second time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it’s not all bad news as engineers are fixing the problem.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Please continue to use your normal route until further notice. However, we advise you to allow an extra 10-15 minutes to complete your journey.”

Related topics:BedfordTwitterThameslink
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice