Expect delays as signalling system at Bedford train station fails twice in one day
Looks like the fault with the signalling system at Bedford has failed again.
There was a problem earlier this morning (Wednesday), leaving some lines blocked.
A few services were cancelled but the fault was fixed.
However, services to and from Bedford are currently being delayed again due to the signalling system at Bedford failing a second time.
But it’s not all bad news as engineers are fixing the problem.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Please continue to use your normal route until further notice. However, we advise you to allow an extra 10-15 minutes to complete your journey.”