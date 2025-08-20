Expect delays as signalling system at Bedford train station fails twice in one day

Bedford train station

Looks like the fault with the signalling system at Bedford has failed again.

There was a problem earlier this morning (Wednesday), leaving some lines blocked.

A few services were cancelled but the fault was fixed.

However, services to and from Bedford are currently being delayed again due to the signalling system at Bedford failing a second time.

But it’s not all bad news as engineers are fixing the problem.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Please continue to use your normal route until further notice. However, we advise you to allow an extra 10-15 minutes to complete your journey.”