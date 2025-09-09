Expect delays as A1 and A421 to be closed again for Black Cat upgrade

The Black Cat roundabout

Here we go again – they’ll be more road closures between September 19 and October 4 as new junctions are constructed.

The road closures are necessary, says National Highways, for the safety of the public and to protect its workforce.

New junctions are being built at the Black Cat and Caxton Gibbet and as there is limited space at the roadside, the closures mean work can be carried out safely and efficiently.

What is happening and when?

>WEEKEND CLOSURE – from Friday, September 19, 9pm to Monday, September 22, 5am

A1 southbound and northbound between Tempsford and the Black Cat roundabout so a new culvert can be installed near to Kelpie Marine

>OVERNIGHT CLOSURE – from Monday, September 22, 8pm to Thursday, September 25, 6am

Bedford Road between Roxton Road and the Black Cat for the installation of a new traffic island and kerbing along Bedford Road. Also, two-way lights will be in operation during the day

>WEEKEND CLOSURE – from Friday, September 26, 8pm to Monday, September 29, 6am

A1198 between Papworth Everard and Caxton Gibbet north roundabout for street lighting and drainage work. Also, two-way lights will be in operation

>OVERNIGHT CLOSURE – from Monday, September 29, 9pm to Saturday, October 4, 5am

A421 eastbound Black Cat roundabout to Renhold and A1 northbound, Tempsford to Wyboston so safety barriers can be installed

Diversion routes

A1 northbound: Traffic will be diverted off the A1 at Tempsford and continue north on Barford Road. Traffic will then head west on the A428 via St Neots and rejoin the A1 northbound at Wyboston.

A1 southbound: Traffic will be diverted east along the A428 and then south on Barford Road. You will the rejoin the A1 southbound at Tempsford.

Bedford Road

From Black Cat roundabout: Traffic will be diverted west along the A421 to Renhold interchange and on to St Neots Road before rejoining Bedford Road.

From Bedford Road: Traffic will head west towards St Neots Road and join the A321 eastbound at Renhold interchange and head towards the Black Cat.

A1198 Ermine Street South

From A428 / Caxton Gibbet roundabout: Traffic will be diverted along the A428 towards St Neots. At the new Eltisley North roundabout traffic will continue northbound on B1040 St Ives Road and rejoin the A1198. From A1198 / Ermine Street South roundabout: Traffic will be west along A1198, then south via B1040 St Ives Road. Then follow diversion signage to the A428.

A421 eastbound and A1 northbound

Eastbound traffic: Exit the A421 at Cardington and follow the A603 towards Sandy.

Northbound traffic: Exit A1 northbound at Tempsford, continue north on Barford Road until you reach the A428 roundabout. Head west along the A428 and then back on the A1 northbound at Wyboston.

The works are all part of the £1 billion improvements between the Black Cat roundabout and Caxton Gibbet.

