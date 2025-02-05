Emergency road closure in Houghton Conquest due to leaking water mains

Logo. Image: Anglian Water.

Drivers are being warned of an emergency road closure in Houghton Conquest after a water main leakage.

The closure of London Lane is expected to last until Monday, February 10.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Our teams are repairing a burst water main on London Lane. In order to keep our teams and other road users safe while we work, we’ve needed to close the road for the duration of these works.

"We’d like to thank our customers in Houghton Conquest for bearing with us while we get things back to normal.”