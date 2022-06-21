EIGHT roads for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Bedford's motorists will have EIGHT road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are delays on eight roads in and around Bedford

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Eaton Socon – carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald

• A421, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, Reynold to A603 – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm June 22 to 5am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Eynesbury to Eltisley – two-way traffic signals for inspection/survey on behalf of HW Martin

• A1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, St Neots bypass roundabout – lane closures due to verge/off-road works on behalf of National Highways