EIGHT roads Bedford drivers should avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have EIGHT National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Thankfully, the road closures are only expected to cause sight delays

• A421, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – short stops for electrical works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further SIX closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Hail Weston to Wyboston – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 9 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Black Cat to Wyboston – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow Interchange – carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold, junction – lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways