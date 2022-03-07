EIGHT road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have EIGHT National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm February 21 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton - mobile lane closures for drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat Roundabout - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Highways England

• A1, from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Blackcat Roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm March 14 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Blackcat Roundabout - mobile Lane closure IPV for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Little Barford Roundabout back to back lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Woburn Road Roundabout to Wootton, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Highways England