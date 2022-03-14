EIGHT road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid - including A421 and A428

Bedford's motorists will have EIGHT road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, Marston Moretaine to A603 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 21 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton - mobile lane closures for drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A428, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Little Barford roundabout back to back lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm March 17 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations

• A421, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Woburn Road Roundabout to Wootton, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Highways England

• A421, from 6am March 21 to 8pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, St Neots Road - lay-by closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Highways England