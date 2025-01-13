East West Rail: Campaigners say 'green' claims "gravely misleading" in call for investigation

Closeup of railway tracks. Picture: Pixabay

Stop The Arc Group (STARC) has claimed East West Rail Company’s (EWRCo) green claims are “gravely misleading”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the rail company said it will be following industry standards – and that it would lead to “cleaner air and fewer emissions”.

STARC has called for the claims to be investigated by parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STARC’s Nick Burton said: “EWRCo have proudly claimed that ‘hybrid’ electrification of their new railway will deliver sustainable low-carbon journeys.

“But it will only deliver a small number of such journeys by train.

“By promoting massive growth in housing developments, it will create far more high-carbon car journeys.

“EWRCo says the new railway will support the UK’s transition to an overall net zero carbon economy – it won’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The carbon emissions generated by its construction and by new residents’ car journeys will render the carbon savings worthless.”

A spokesperson for EWRCo said: “The operation of trains and how rolling stock is acquired and disposed of once it reaches the end of its operational life is a question for the [Department for Transport] DfT and the future operator of the line.

“However the rail industry does strive to recycle and reuse assets once they are decommissioned.”

They added that EWRCo has set “key objectives” relating to carbon, including realising zero emissions from new stations and depot facilities and reducing whole life carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that it will follow industry best practice and the PAS 2080 standard for Carbon Management in Buildings and Infrastructure.

“We are currently in the process of developing our whole life carbon emissions for the current design which will be available as part of our Statutory Consultation,” the spokesperson said.

“We must also add that more widely, the rail industry makes every effort to dispose of and recycle components from railway vehicles.

“Up to 95 per cent of material from batteries can be recovered and recycled. Companies such as EMR specialise in this delivery alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigner William Harrold of Cambridge Approaches said: “The [National Audit Office] NAO said 70,000 homes were planned to support the business case.

“Overall, the impact of the railway isn’t a contribution to a net zero economy, it’s a threat.”

EWRCo’ spokesperson said the company’s remit is “to make journeys easier and create new opportunities for local people by building fast, reliable and sustainable public transport”, but not to build homes.

“Any new housing will ultimately be up to local decision makers – including local authorities – who will confirm and approve development plans,” its spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“East West Rail aims to be a net zero passenger railway. The railway would reduce local people’s reliance on private cars and would lead to cleaner air and fewer emissions.

“Compared to a car journey, travelling by train can reduce emissions by up to two thirds.

“We want EWRCo to serve as a catalyst for greatly improved active transport infrastructure nationwide and bring health and economic benefits to the communities that it serves.

“EWRCo will not be conducting a detailed life cycle assessment of housing development impacts as this is outside of our control and therefore it would be impossible for us to do so.”

More information about EWRCo’s non-statutory consultation can be found online here. The consultation closes on January 24.