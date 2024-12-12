Drone footage reveals progress of ‘flagship’ Black Cat roundabout improvement one year on from breaking ground

New drone footage from National Highways has shown the progress made to its “largest scheme currently in construction” after one year since breaking ground on the Black Cat roundabout site.

The company says the flagship A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet Improvements will transform journeys between Milton Keynes, Bedford, and Cambridge, by helping to connect the towns and reduce journey times in the region. The roads will cut average travel times by up to 10 minutes.

After completion, motorists will be able to use the 10-mile dual carriageway linking the A1 and A421 Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire with the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire. This will replace the only stretch of single carriageway between the M1 near Milton Keynes and the east coast ports of Felixstowe and Harwich.

Since starting the project 12 months ago, four million tonnes of earth have been moved to lay the foundations for the new dual carriageway, link roads, and other supporting structures. There have been 33 bridge beams slotted into place on six structures – and once complete, 18 new bridges will have been built.

Black Cat roundabout from Roxton Road bridge - A421 carriageway. Picture: National Highways

More than 18,000 cubic metres of concrete on new bridges, culverts, and piling works have been poured – that’s more than enough to fill seven Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Lee Galloway, National Highways Project Director, said: “It’s fantastic to see how much has been accomplished in the first year of construction. The sheer scale and complexity of the scheme is extraordinary, and this footage really helps to bring the significant progress we’ve made to life. It’s a powerful testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of everyone involved.”

The £1 billion scheme is National Highways’ largest infrastructure project currently in construction and it is on track to open to traffic in spring 2027.

Willie McCormick, Skanska UK Project Director, said: “The whole project team – Skanska, National Highways and our supply chain – has worked incredibly hard to get us to this point. Their dedication and collaborative approach, working together as one team, has been key to the success of the project to date.

"Being able to problem solve and adapt to the many challenges faced on a project of this scale, including heavy rains earlier this year, has kept the programme on schedule. A great achievement!”