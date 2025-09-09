Drivers warned of delays on M1 following crash at Flitwick
Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the M1 near Bedford following a crash at junction 12 for Flitwick this morning.
The motorway was closed northbound following the collision at around 7.30am, with drivers warned of delays of around an hour during the rush hour period.
All lanes were closed, with traffic diverted off at the exit slip and back on at the entry slip road for a time.
Following a recovery and clear-up operation, National Highways reported on social media that all lanes were re-opened at around 9.45am.
Drivers were warned that delays would remain but that these should start to ease through the morning.