Drivers urged to avoid road north of Bedford as it remains closed for second day running
It's due to a burst water main
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:36 am
A road affected by a burst water main is STILL closed today (Wednesday) as works continue to fix the problem.
Yesterday afternoon, Bedford Today revealed how motorists were being urged to avoid Podington Road, in Wymington
According to Bedford Borough Council, the road is still currently closed but works are taking place today (Wednesday).
Please continue to avoid the area if possible.