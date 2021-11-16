Driver on M1 tries to take out insurance policy while talking to police - about having NO insurance
He tries to pass it off as an earlier policy but officers were having none of it
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:33 pm
Oh dear...... one driver got caught out today (Tuesday) while police were carrying out car insurance checks.
According to Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit, the car was seen trying to avoid capture by driving behind a HGV.
But the police were having none of it and pulled it over.
Bizarrely, while police were talking to the driver, they took out an insurance policy and tried to pass it off as an earlier one.
But - as the rest of us know, that doesn't actually work.
Needless to say, the car was then seized for no insurance.