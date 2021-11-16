Driver on M1 tries to take out insurance policy while talking to police - about having NO insurance

Oh dear...... one driver got caught out today (Tuesday) while police were carrying out car insurance checks.

According to Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit, the car was seen trying to avoid capture by driving behind a HGV.

But the police were having none of it and pulled it over.

The car seized today (Picture courtesy of Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit)

Bizarrely, while police were talking to the driver, they took out an insurance policy and tried to pass it off as an earlier one.

But - as the rest of us know, that doesn't actually work.