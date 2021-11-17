Driver near Black Cat roundabout in Bedford thought foreign plates made him exempt from paying tax
Needless to say, he had his car seized
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:02 pm
A driver was caught out earlier today (Wednesday) by police as part of a huge clampdown on untaxed cars.
Not only did the motorist in Wyboston think that by putting Polish plates on his car, he could get away without paying tax, he was also hoping to avoid insurance and getting an MOT.
Not the smartest move as now the car has been seized by the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit.