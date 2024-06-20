Disruption expected 'until 5pm' after person hit by train between Luton and Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers are warned on rail disruption today (Thursday) after a person was hit by a train between Bedford and Luton earlier this afternoon.

Lines have reopened between Bedford and London St Pancras International following the incident – but Thameslink says that trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up 60 minutes, or revised. The disruption is expected until 5pm.

The disruption is also affecting London Northwestern Railway between Bedford and Bletchley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rail operator said: “Due to a number of incidents between London Bridge and Bedford today, services are severely disrupted.

Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

We are working on getting services back to normal but please check before you travel and allow an extra 60 minutes to reach your destination.”

Further details are available on the National Rail website.