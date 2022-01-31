Disqualified driver nicked in Bedford for catalogue of misdemeanours including drink-driving

Oh dear, oh dear, what was this driver thinking?

If officers were usually in the habit of playing 'Delinquent Driver Bingo', they certainly scored a full house with this one.

Not only was the vehicle on false plates, with no insurance, no MOT or Vehicle Excise Duty - but the driver was actually disqualified and was under the influence.

The arrest earlier today in Bedford (Picture courtesy of BCH Road Policing Unit)