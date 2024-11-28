Delays on the M1 near Bedford after vehicle fire closes one lane

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Drivers are being warned on delays to journeys on the M1 near Bedford today (Thursday) after a vehicle caught fire.

Lane one of the M1 northbound between junction 13, Brogborough, and junction 14, Broughton, is closed due to a vehicle fire.

National Highways said: “Lane 1 remains closed for recovery. There are 4 miles congestion on approach so continue to allow extra travel time if in the area.”

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.