Delays on the M1 near Bedford after vehicle fire closes one lane
Drivers are being warned on delays to journeys on the M1 near Bedford today (Thursday) after a vehicle caught fire.
Lane one of the M1 northbound between junction 13, Brogborough, and junction 14, Broughton, is closed due to a vehicle fire.
National Highways said: “Lane 1 remains closed for recovery. There are 4 miles congestion on approach so continue to allow extra travel time if in the area.”
