Delays on the M1 near Bedford after vehicle fire closes one lane

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 15:42 BST
Drivers are being warned on delays to journeys on the M1 near Bedford today (Thursday) after a vehicle caught fire.

Lane one of the M1 northbound between junction 13, Brogborough, and junction 14, Broughton, is closed due to a vehicle fire.

National Highways said: “Lane 1 remains closed for recovery. There are 4 miles congestion on approach so continue to allow extra travel time if in the area.”

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

