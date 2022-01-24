Delays expected on the A421 at Bedford

Drivers in and around Bedford will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

• A421, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Elstow, junction - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.

Delays are expected on the A421