Delays expected on the A1 and A421 in Bedford this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

• A421, from 9am January 31 to 3.30pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 Elstow, junction eastbound and westbound, entry and exit slips. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council.

Road closures ahead

• A1, from 9pm February 4 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.