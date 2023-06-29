Highways teams are dealing with the incident

Drivers are warned of delays on the M1 northbound in Bedfordshire after a lorry crash.

The hard is closed between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 at Milton Keynes,

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Highways East tweeted: “The hard shoulder lane is closed on the #M1 northbound between J12 (#Flitwick) & J13 (#MiltonKeynes) following a collision involving a lorry which has left the carriageway.

Pictured: Lorry after crash