Delays expected on M1 in Bedfordshire after lorry crash

Highways teams are dealing with the incident
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST

Drivers are warned of delays on the M1 northbound in Bedfordshire after a lorry crash.

The hard is closed between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 at Milton Keynes,

National Highways East tweeted: “The hard shoulder lane is closed on the #M1 northbound between J12 (#Flitwick) & J13 (#MiltonKeynes) following a collision involving a lorry which has left the carriageway.

Pictured: Lorry after crash
Pictured: Lorry after crash
"Recovery will be ongoing throughout the day with further lane closures expected. There's a 60 min delay.”

