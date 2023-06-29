Drivers are warned of delays on the M1 northbound in Bedfordshire after a lorry crash.
The hard is closed between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 at Milton Keynes,
National Highways East tweeted: “The hard shoulder lane is closed on the #M1 northbound between J12 (#Flitwick) & J13 (#MiltonKeynes) following a collision involving a lorry which has left the carriageway.
"Recovery will be ongoing throughout the day with further lane closures expected. There's a 60 min delay.”