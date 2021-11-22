Brace yourself for weeks of misery as work has started on the central reservation on Clapham Road between Shakespeare Road and Great Ouse Way roundabouts.

As part of the works, a traffic lane is now closed in each direction between the roundabouts, which is leading to additional disruption.

Earlier today (Monday), a Bedford Borough Council tweet said: "We are keeping the traffic management under review and will make any changes that we can to try to reduce disruption in the area."

Roadworks at the Sainsbury's junction (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)

The works - which are expected to continue for several weeks - will provide additional lanes and traffic signal improvements to the junction with Sainsbury's.