Bedford's motorists will have FOUR road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Lane closures ahead

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm November 8 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm December 5 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow to Marsh Leys – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways