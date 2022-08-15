Delays ahead as THREE roads in Bedford and Kempston to be resurfaced

Mayor says: “The roads we inherited from the county council were a complete mess”

By Clare Turner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:24 am

The council is resurfacing three roads over the coming months.

They are:

Castle Road Gyratory

Eastcotts Road in Bedford

Eastcotts Road in Kingsbrook

Ridge Road in Kempston

Mayor Dave Hodgson said “The roads we inherited from the county council were a complete mess and that is why we made it our priority to fix them.

“Year-on-year we have consistently invested more into our roads and pavements than the grant we get from national government.”

For more details visit here

