Delays ahead as THREE roads in Bedford and Kempston to be resurfaced

The council is resurfacing three roads over the coming months.
They are:
Castle Road Gyratory
Eastcotts Road in Kingsbrook
Ridge Road in Kempston
Mayor Dave Hodgson said “The roads we inherited from the county council were a complete mess and that is why we made it our priority to fix them.
“Year-on-year we have consistently invested more into our roads and pavements than the grant we get from national government.”