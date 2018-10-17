Delays after person hit by train at Sandy

All lines have been blocked between Peterborough and Stevenage after a person was struck by a train at Sandy earlier today.

Emergency services were at the scene of the incident.

Trains may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until at least 3pm. All lines are currently blocked, therefore services are unable to run between Peterborough and Hitchin.

The power to all lines has been switched off to allow Network Rail response staff and the emergency services to attend. Advice for Great Northern and Thameslink customers:

To assist you with your journey, tickets are being accepted on the following:

* CrossCountry between Peterborough and Cambridge

* East Midlands Trains between Peterborough and Ely

* London Underground via reasonable routes More support Thameslink and Great Northern work closely with The Samaritans and support the work that they do.