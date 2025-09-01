Decision over road safety traffic scheme in Houghton Conquest deferred

Traffic speeds past 30mph limit sign, 2000. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

A traffic scheme at Houghton Conquest containing three separate road safety measures has been deferred to resolve planning-related issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 30mph speed limit is proposed along a section of Bedford Road, while five priority chicanes were set to be provided to help reduce traffic speeds, according to a report to a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting.

A third traffic order would prohibit vehicles on Bedford Road from the junction with Ampthill Road for about 78 metres, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The straight rural nature of Bedford Road makes a 30mph limit difficult to maintain without physical interventions. The junction of Bedford Road and Ampthill Road is considered high-risk.

“CBC isn’t allocating public funds, as these works are being financed by the developer as part of its planning obligations. A new footway between Ampthill Road and Sollars Way would be provided as part of the approved scheme.”

Houghton Conquest parish councillor Sarah Sharpe suggested: “A three-week consultation isn’t long enough to make a major change to our community.

“The lack of response from the parish council is the direct result of some poor, delayed and often confusing communication from CBC. The council requests an extension to this consultation to allow this to be considered at our next meeting on September 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our village and the Wixams extension to the parish continue to experience issues with HGVs coming in and out of the construction sites, which can’t be dealt with here.

“But, despite the constant complaints to developers and the best intentions of planning, vehicles will use shortcuts and drive contrary to the intended purpose of a road.”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker replied: “I’m sorry the advertised timeline didn’t work for your parish council.

“I can’t change that now. I understand the situation around the lorries. Isn’t there a weight restriction in place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expressed our disappointment to the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner that he seems completely unable to enforce such restrictions across Central Bedfordshire.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Houghton Conquest and Haynes councillor Rebecca Hares told the meeting: “There’s plenty of concern about this scheme and the road closure element.

“The developer proposed it and we’re just regulating this through traffic management,” she explained.

“One application was determined in 2022. All of the data the trip modelling was based on was a traffic survey in 2018, and based on the 2011 census data. The majority of Wixams didn’t exist when that census was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 40mph has been introduced already along the B530. It’s currently not been permitted. It’s making access on to the B530 easier and safer, but it’s been implemented prematurely.”

Planning conditions relevant to one of the traffic regulation orders are “in direct conflict with each other”, she warned. “There’s a massive concern about the village losing its identity and being absorbed by Wixams.”

She also asked whether average speed cameras could be introduced as part of the overall traffic scheme.

Councillor Baker, who chaired the meeting, opted to defer the three traffic regulation orders. He intended to approve the speed limit, but took highways officers advice to put all three on hold until December.