Deadline looming for Bedfordshire residents to have their say on council’s Local Transport Plan
Central Bedfordshire Council is running a survey to ask people their views on local transport.
But those who would like to have their say only have until the deadline on Sunday (June 30).
After the survey closes, the council will be putting together a draft local plan for further consultation in 2025.
The plan aims to guide future policies and priorities on all forms of transport in Central Bedfordshire, including roads, electric vehicles, public rights of way, cycleways, and public transport.
The plan will align with the proposed growth set out in the Local Plan for Central Bedfordshire and will take into account wider developments such as the rise in electric vehicle ownership, more people working from home, and the expected introduction of autonomous vehicles.
It will also take in the council’s commitment to reducing pollution.
Visit the dedicated website to fill out the survey.