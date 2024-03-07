Cyclist taken to hospital by air ambulance after collision on A428 at Bedford

Police appeal for dash cam footage
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:24 GMT
File image of a police officer

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A428 between Bromham and Turvey yesterday (March 6).

The collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a cyclist happened on the westbound side of the road at around 2pm.

The rider of the pushbike was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Bedfordshire Police say they are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for information or dash cam footage. Contact them on 101 or report online quoting CAD 213 of 6 March.

