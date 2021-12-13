Cyclist left with serious injuries following collision in Westoning

Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Westoning.

At around 7am on Monday, December 6, a white BMW 1 series and a cyclist were involved in a collision on the roundabout of Flitwick Road and the A5120.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Did you witness the accident in Westoning on Monday, December 6?

PC Jemma Russell, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage that could help us to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"This is a busy part of the road at that time of the morning and we would like to speak to anyone with information that could assist us.”