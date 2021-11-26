A cyclist involved in a collision with a car yesterday (Thursday) has been left with life-threatening injuries.

The man - who was wearing a reflective jacket at the time - is still in a serious condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called at approximately 4.30pm to reports of a collision between a black Mazda MX5 and a man on a yellow push bike on the A1 southbound at Wyboston.

Did you witness the collision?

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw either the car or the cyclist in the minutes leading up to the collision to get in touch.

"We’d particularly like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of either the incident, or the car and the bike.”