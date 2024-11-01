Cordon and road closures still in place after Cleat Hill explosion
Cleat Hill has been closed to traffic following the incident on Saturday, October 19, with motorists asked to follow the signposted alternative routes.
For safety, footpaths and walkways have also been closed.
These are: Footpath 25 from Oldways Road to Cleat Hill
Footpath 58 Cleat Hill
Footpath 26 behind the properties in Cleat Hill
Footpath 52 Graze Hill towards Cleat Hill
Bridleway 23 to the rear of Hamble Road to Cleat Hill
The walkway from Rhineland Way to Cleat Hill
The walkway from Douglas Road to Cleat Hill
Two people are confirmed to have died after the explosion and subsequent fire.
Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive are “actively investigating the cause of the explosion”.
A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum said; “Our thoughts remain with everybody who has been affected by the tragic incident at Cleat Hill, and would like to thank everyone for their help and cooperation as we continue our investigation.”