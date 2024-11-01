Cordon and road closures still in place after Cleat Hill explosion

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 10:28 BST
Scene in Cleat Hill. Picture: Bedford Borough Councilplaceholder image
Scene in Cleat Hill. Picture: Bedford Borough Council
People in Bedford are being warned of a number of road closures still in place following an explosion and fire in Cleat Hill.

Cleat Hill has been closed to traffic following the incident on Saturday, October 19, with motorists asked to follow the signposted alternative routes.

For safety, footpaths and walkways have also been closed.

These are: Footpath 25 from Oldways Road to Cleat Hill

Footpath 58 Cleat Hill

Footpath 26 behind the properties in Cleat Hill

Footpath 52 Graze Hill towards Cleat Hill

Bridleway 23 to the rear of Hamble Road to Cleat Hill

The walkway from Rhineland Way to Cleat Hill

The walkway from Douglas Road to Cleat Hill

Two people are confirmed to have died after the explosion and subsequent fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive are “actively investigating the cause of the explosion”.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum said; “Our thoughts remain with everybody who has been affected by the tragic incident at Cleat Hill, and would like to thank everyone for their help and cooperation as we continue our investigation.”

Related topics:PeopleBedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice