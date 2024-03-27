Buses disrupted as Greyfriars outside Bedford bus station closes due to water works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of bus services will be disrupted from April 2 until April 15 due to the closure of Greyfriars outside Bedford bus station.

Grant Palmer is revising stopping arrangements for its services for the duration of the works to ensure services can operate reliably.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Services 42, 44, 72, 73 and 74 will not serve Bedford bus station for the duration of the works and will start and end at the nearby St Paul’s Square stops. Services 22, 22A, 25, 27, 28, 28A and 28E will not be affected and will continue to serve the bus station. Service 68 will divert to serve the bus station using The Embankment, Newnham Road and St Cuthbert’s Street.

Diversions are planned to services in Bedford due to the closure of Greyfriars

Thomas Manship, commercial manager for Grant Palmer, said: “It is frustrating that Bedfordshire’s bus users will be diverted for the duration of the works. We anticipate significant delays to services as traffic diverts around Prebend Street and Midland Road to avoid the closure. Our plan to curtail services at St Paul’s Square should allow our buses to operate punctually.”