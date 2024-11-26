Bus service risk in Bedford as report reveals 'shockingly low' passenger numbers

Bedford bus station

Bedford Borough Council’s first formal review of rural bus services in over a decade has revealed “shockingly low” passenger numbers, with some buses running completely empty at certain times.

This has raised concerns about the future viability of some of the rural bus services.

The review looked at bus services operating primarily in the north of the borough and was presented to last night’s Rural Affairs Committee (Monday, November 25).

Sarah Fleckney, manager for passenger transport and sustainable travel, said: “The services themselves in terms of travel patterns and patronage on services have remained largely unreviewed since 2011.

“This report was looking at those services and how they are currently performing and assessing how they are meeting the requirements for the current demand on the services.”

Paul Pace, chief officer (environment) said the data showed that some of them were “shockingly low”.

“To the point where we’re dealing with single figures percentage-wise of how many times people are getting on that bus over the course of the month.

“So perhaps where we’ve got like 300 visits of the bus in that particular village in a month, there may be three people actually using that in the whole of the month.

“We need to obviously review and see where we can obviously try and drive up patronage but also look at the routes to make sure that we are getting customers on these buses.

“This is not about cutting services, it is about tailoring the services and making sure that we can actually make them viable.

“Because we can’t run buses empty.”

The review used data for September and October, and as an example, the committee was told that Carlton receives 600 passenger journeys a month and 330 of those didn’t have anybody onboard.

Meanwhile, Oakley has 600 passenger journeys a month, but 477 didn’t have any passengers.

Ms Fleckney said: “When we talk about reviewing these services it really is about not having empty buses running around. They’re not taxi services, they’re bus services.

“We would be remiss, I think, as officers to continue travelling to that frequency and when we haven’t got that many passengers on there to justify those services going into those villages.”

Mr Pace said if more people started to use the buses then the services might be increased.

“I just want to make sure that this isn’t a money saving exercise,” he said.

“This is a saving to make sure that we are obviously making sure that the routes that go out with the new tender in April next year are as effective and efficient as possible.”

Ms Fleckney said: “So it is a case of looking at these services and trying to get them to use the resource that we have to the best effect for the travelling public.

“It’s giving them the service that they need rather than just running buses for the sake of running buses.

“Let’s get them to do what they need them to do.”

The committee noted the report.