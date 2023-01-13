News you can trust since 1845
Bridge north of Bedford closed due to rising water levels

But all other bridges in the area remain open

By Clare Turner
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 1:17pm

Due to rising water levels, Radwell bridge is now closed to traffic (Friday).

In a tweet from Bedford Borough Council, drivers were urged to plan their journeys.

It said: “Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Radwell bridge is currently closed to traffic
However, at this time, the council confirmed all other bridges in the area remain open.

