Bridge north of Bedford closed due to rising water levels
But all other bridges in the area remain open
By Clare Turner
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 1:17pm
Due to rising water levels, Radwell bridge is now closed to traffic (Friday).
In a tweet from Bedford Borough Council, drivers were urged to plan their journeys.
It said: “Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”
However, at this time, the council confirmed all other bridges in the area remain open.