Both carriageways of the A421 in Bedfordshire have reopened - but there are overnight closures to come

The flooding on the A421 (Picture: Richard Kingham)

Both carriageways of the A421 near Bedford have now reopened after major flooding.

The eastbound carriageway of the road reopened this afternoon for the first time since flooding shut the road down almost three weeks ago.

But there are overnight closures to come, as National Highways carries out safety tests.

Martin Fellows, regional director for National Highways in the East Region, said: “We’re pleased to have the eastbound carriageway of the A421 open again, within 24 hours after seeing westbound traffic return.

“Everyone at National Highways recognises the support shown by local residents during the disruption. However, we still have work to do, including testing of the safety barriers, before we can remove the temporary 40mph speed restrictions currently in place.”

The overnight closures will allow National Highways to carry out safety tests on the road barriers – and will take place on:

Eastbound Lane 1 and slip roads 8pm Saturday, October 12 – 6am Sunday, October 13

Westbound lane 1 and slip roads 8pm Sunday, October 13 – 6am Monday, October 14

Once testing has been completed, National Highways will look at removing the temporary 40mph speed restrictions currently in place – if the barriers meet safety requirements.

Around 72 million litres of floodwater were cleared from the road – equivalent to around 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools – using pumping equipment, 6km of pipes and a fleet of 25 tankers. Water was dispersed to a number of sites where it did not add to the already saturated ground.

By Monday, the floodwater had been removed and tests showed that parts of the road required repair work after being under water for a prolonged period. This started immediately and included resurfacing the main carriageway, as well as the exit and entry slip roads. National Highwas also carried out additional works including vegetation and litter clearance, filter drainage renewal and inspections.

Further routine maintenance work was also undertaken while the road was closed to minimise future disruption for road users.

Temporary pumps have also been installed to replace the ones damaged by the flood, whilst the permanent replacement and solution is designed.