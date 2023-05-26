Tom Wootton

Bedford's mayor says he is ‘appalled’ by East West Rail’s announcement that homes will need to be demolished as it sticks to its six-track route north of the town.

And the borough council says the government announcement released today (Friday) was the first time it had seen the update – and it will now need to review the details to better understand the implications for the borough.

Mayor Tom Wootton said, “I’m appalled at the decision taken by East West Rail and the impact that it’s going to have on residents in Bedford town and the northern villages. Following the announcement, I will be working tirelessly to urge EWR to reconsider their decision and take into account the people that they are affecting. With a public consultation on the way, I pledge to use my voice to make sure that the people of our great borough are heard and accounted for.”

The East West Rail Company (EWR) undertook a consultation on its proposals for the route its railway will take through Bedford Borough in 2021. In its response to the 2021 consultation, the council looked for an outcome that would capitalise upon the opportunities presented by EWR, whilst minimising potential environmental and community disruption.

And the council added that it was ‘disappointed’ that EWR had been unable to provide a map that clearly details the selected route and the true extent of its impact.

Letters will be sent today by EWR to residents in the Poets area of Bedford, updating them on the details of this decision. The EWR engagement team will also be hosting a 'drop-in' on June 13 at Bedford Heights. More details on how to book a slot at the event or a video call with the EWR land team are expected to be shared shortly.

