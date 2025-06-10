Bedford trains disrupted after man stabbed outside nearby railway station

Closeup of railway tracks. Picture: Pixabay

There are delays at Bedford train station this morning (Tuesday) after a man was stabbed outside of another station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that a man was taken to hospital following the stabbing in Luton.

Thameslink said: “You can still travel but your train may be delayed. Right now, delays are minor but please check your train before travelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Railway services between Bedford and London St Pancras are most affected.

The force said: “Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 92 of 10 June.”

This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.