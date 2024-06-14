Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers travelling across the rail network from Bedford are being warned of disruption to their journeys ahead of next week’s engineering works.

On Sunday, June 23, East Midlands Railway (EMR) will close its line between Wellingborough and London St Pancras for “vital engineering works” on the Midland Mainline.

As work is completed to modernise signalling controls between the stations, there will be rail replacement buses for those passengers wanting to use the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 30 and 60 minutes will be added onto journey times, as EMR and Thameslink puts on bus routes to help customers to get to their destinations.

Bedford train station

EMR customers are asked to check their ticket restrictions before using any other operators to avoid any unnecessary charges. Tickets for "EMR only" routes must be used on its planned rail replacement services.

Philippa Cresswell, customer service director for the rail operator, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on 23 June to check their journeys in advance by looking for journey updates on the EMR website.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work, and EMR services will be running where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers’ journeys may be longer than normal, with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.”

She added: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the vital signalling work on the Midland Mainline takes place.