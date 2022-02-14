Bedford road closures: FOUR for motorists to avoid this week
They include the A421 and A428
Bedford' s motorists will have FOUR road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
• A1, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wyboston to Church end, Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of HW Martin
• A421, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A6, junction - carriageway closure for signs - Erection on behalf of Ringway
• A428, from 6pm February 28 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between B1428 and B1043. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL Civils
• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway