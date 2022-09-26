Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Here are the five road closures in Bedford for motorists to avoid this week

• A421, from 8pm September 14 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marston Moretaine - entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428. Works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group.

Another three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Beeston to Georgetown - carriageway closure, lane closure. And diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 7am October 3 to 6pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421/A1 both directions between A6, junction and Saint Neots North junction. 24 hour diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Anglian Water.