Bedford Road closed this morning due to HGV hydraulic oil spill

By Jo Robinson
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:03 BST
The road closure. Image supplied by National Highways.The road closure. Image supplied by National Highways.
The road closure. Image supplied by National Highways.
Motorists in the Bedford and Biggleswade area are warned of a road closure due to a HGV hydraulic oil spill.

Bedford Road is currently closed this morning (January 22) between the Roxton Road junction and Black Cat roundabout.

National Highways stated: "The road is expected to be closed into the afternoon.

"A diversion route is in operation via the A421."

More information as we get it.

Related topics:HGVBedfordBiggleswadeNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice