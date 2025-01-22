Bedford Road closed this morning due to HGV hydraulic oil spill
Motorists in the Bedford and Biggleswade area are warned of a road closure due to a HGV hydraulic oil spill.
Bedford Road is currently closed this morning (January 22) between the Roxton Road junction and Black Cat roundabout.
National Highways stated: "The road is expected to be closed into the afternoon.
"A diversion route is in operation via the A421."
More information as we get it.
