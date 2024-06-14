Bedford residents offered 20 per cent discount on travel to LGBTQ+ Pride festival and a free shuttle bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People from Bedford attending Cambridge Pride this Saturday are being offered a 20 per cent discount on transport to and from the event, and a free shuttle bus from the railway station, thanks to a partnership with the city’s largest bus operator.

People travel to Cambridge Pride – one of the biggest Prides in the East of England - from towns and cities across the region, and Stagecoach East wants to make sure that everyone can get to the event in ease and comfort – and at a great price!

The discount is available on all Cambridge Town DayRider tickets, both on services from the Park & Rides and direct services into the city – quote the code EAPRIDEC15 on the Stagecoach App.

Cambridge Pride takes place on Saturday 15th June across Jesus Green. Last year, an estimated 13,000 people actively took part on the day.

David Boden with Pride Bus

2024 sees the first ever Cambridge Pride Parade. The Pride Parade will start at the Jesus Green tennis courts and circle around the city along St Johns Street, Trinity Street, Market Street, Sidney Street and Bridge Street.

CP Bus Alliance is also proud to support the Parade with volunteer marshals from member bus companies.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Today, Cambridge Pride is a huge and busy event, so I hope that people will want to Ride With Pride and let the bus take the stress out of your journey, by avoiding the need to get through the traffic and find a place to park.

“We are so proud to be part of our local communities, and Cambridge Pride is a highlight of the year. As the region’s largest bus operator, it is key to who we are that everyone should feel welcome on our local buses, that they can get on board and get about in safety and respect, and being at Pride is just a small token of that.

Pride Bus at Peterborough Pride

2024 is a special year for Cambridge Pride and as bus operators, through CP Bus Alliance, we are proud to support the first ever parade with volunteer marshals.”