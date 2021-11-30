Bedford misses out as Luton gets extra semi-fast rail service over winter

Services will change on some Thameslink routes from Sunday, December 12.

Not only has Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) introduced its winter timetable but there will be engineering works during Christmas and New Year too.

Not a lot of use for us in Bedford but Thameslink will be laying on extra semi-fast services for Luton, Luton Airport Parkway, Harpenden, St Albans City, Radlett, Elstree & Borehamwood, Mill Hill Broadway and West Hampstead Thameslink with an additional two departures per hour during busy times.

All change

Engineering work across Thameslink on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 mean a reduced service between Bedford and Brighton.

Trains will also finish running earlier than normal on Christmas Eve with last trains leaving central London from around 8pm.

There'll be no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.