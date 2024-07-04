Bedford gas leak: Roads not due to open until Friday after Cleat Hill gas leak
Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue has said emergency services along with Bedford Borough Council and environmental and health specialists are still working to resolve the leak on Cleat Hill, which was caused by bore-holing.
But they say residents in the area – Glenrose Avenue and Wagstaffe Close – should stay inside, and make sure doors and windows are closed.
In a statement, they said: “Keeping residents safe and informed, whilst we work together to close the leak, is the most important thing, which is why we’re continuing to ask households in the immediate area to keep their windows and doors closed.
“Road closures will remain in place until further notice and are not expected to be lifted before Friday.”
At around 3pm on Tuesday firefighters were called to the road and a 100m cordon and road closures put in place by police. And they remain on the scene as work continues to fix the problem.
A spokesperson from Nicholls Boreholes and Ground Source, which was working at the site, explained: "Whilst undertaking the installation of a closed loop ground source heat pump borehole we have encountered a pocket of naturally occurring gas at approximately 100 meters below ground level. The borehole has been temporarily capped to control the flow of gas whilst we work with the emergency services to permanently close the borehole. In the interim Nicholls Boreholes remain on site in a supporting role."
