Bedford gas leak: Roads not due to open until Friday after Cleat Hill gas leak

The road closure has been in place since Tuesday

Residents are being warned that road closures are expected to last until Friday and they should still stay indoors – three days after a gas leak was reported.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue has said emergency services along with Bedford Borough Council and environmental and health specialists are still working to resolve the leak on Cleat Hill, which was caused by bore-holing.

But they say residents in the area – Glenrose Avenue and Wagstaffe Close – should stay inside, and make sure doors and windows are closed.

In a statement, they said: “Keeping residents safe and informed, whilst we work together to close the leak, is the most important thing, which is why we’re continuing to ask households in the immediate area to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Road closures will remain in place until further notice and are not expected to be lifted before Friday.”

At around 3pm on Tuesday firefighters were called to the road and a 100m cordon and road closures put in place by police. And they remain on the scene as work continues to fix the problem.