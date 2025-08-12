Bedford drivers warned to expect some severe delays on the A421, A428 & A1

Bedford's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Cardington to Elstow – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers/permanent works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9pm tonight (Tuesday) to 5am tomorrow (Wednesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Cople to Great Barford – lane closure due to horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A428, from 9pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, Wyboston roundabout to Eynesbury roundabout – two-way traffic signals due to horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A428, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Loverose Way to Eynesbury roundabout – two-way traffic signals due to horticulture on behalf of National Highways

