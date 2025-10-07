Bedford drivers warned to expect some severe delays on the A421 & A1

Bedford's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, junction with Nagshead Lane – no carriageway incursion for maintenance works on behalf of AWG

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers/permanent works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut – carriageway closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow to Cardington – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 5am to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to M1, junction 13 – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm October 9 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm October 11 to 5am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow to Marsh Leys – lane closure for sign maintenance on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm October 13 to 5am October 15, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Seddington – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways